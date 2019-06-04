Relive Angelina Jolie's Most Iconic Roles: Tomb Raider, Maleficent & More on Her 44th Birthday

Angelina Jolie is an action movie star, leading lady, Oscar-winning actress and overall badass female and today is her birthday.

If you can believe it, today Jolie turns 44 years old and she's just as strikingly beautiful and fiercely sought after in the entertainment industry as she was back in the '90s when she first came on the scene.

In addition to getting media attention thanks to her personal life—she's been married to some mega stars throughout her life—and her humanitarian efforts, Jolie's film career has been one hit after the next.

She's starred in franchises like Tomb Raider as Lara Croft and made us love her as an animated character in the Kung Fu Panda films and that's barely the tip of the iceberg when it comes to her successes.

Her first big movie was Hackers back in 1995, which has since become a cult classic and her most-recent Disney venture was as the super villain Maleficent in Maleficent...which has a sequel coming out next year.