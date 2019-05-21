You Better Believe It: Will Smith Proves He Can Still Get Jiggy Wit It

It feels like we're back in the Willennium—and we're certainly not complaining.

To kick off his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today, Will Smith walked out on set to his 1997 hit "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It"—and proved to fans that, even at 50, he can still do just that. As the audience danced (and cheered) along, the singer-actor rapped along to the cult classic's first verse and chorus.

After the captivating and impromptu performance, the Aladdin star joked to host Ellen DeGeneres that there would be na na na na follow-up interview. "Thanks a lot Ellen, it's been great," he said. "That's all we have time for! Thank you very much everyone."

For her part, DeGeneres was in awe. "Hi Will, that was enjoyable!" she said. "I had a front row seat to that wonderful performance of yours." All that magic before he had even sat down!