Sophie Turner Gifted the Internet the Best Game of Thrones Series Finale Photo

Nothing will top the Game of Thrones photo Sophie Turner posted on her Instagram. Nothing. Nobody post behind-the-scenes photos ever again, Sophie Turner cannot be topped.

The photo is of the three Stark siblings. There's Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) and Sansa Stark (Turner), taken at the meeting of all the great houses in Westeros. It was the last scene they shot. And it's not just any photo, it's begging for you to spot the out of place elements. There's Williams sunglasses, Hempstead-Wright's legs and Turner's Juul vape. And the water bottle. Is it the water bottle that made it into the scene? Who knows.

Turner captioned it, "The pack survived," which is a reference to a line from the series, and also her tattoo that may or may not have spoiled the series.