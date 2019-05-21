Sophie Turner Gifted the Internet the Best Game of Thrones Series Finale Photo

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., May. 21, 2019 6:41 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Game of Thrones

HBO

Nothing will top the Game of Thrones photo Sophie Turner posted on her Instagram. Nothing. Nobody post behind-the-scenes photos ever again, Sophie Turner cannot be topped.

The photo is of the three Stark siblings. There's Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) and Sansa Stark (Turner), taken at the meeting of all the great houses in Westeros. It was the last scene they shot. And it's not just any photo, it's begging for you to spot the out of place elements. There's Williams sunglasses, Hempstead-Wright's legs and Turner's Juul vape. And the water bottle. Is it the water bottle that made it into the scene? Who knows.

Turner captioned it, "The pack survived," which is a reference to a line from the series, and also her tattoo that may or may not have spoiled the series.

Watch

Would Sophie Turner & Maisie Williams Star in GoT Spinoff?

Below, take a look at the photo and more behind-the-scenes pictures from the final season of Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones Behind the Scenes

Instagram

The Pack

"The pack survived," Sophie Turner posted.

Game of Thrones Behind the Scenes

Instagram

Starks

Sophie Turner posted this snap from filming the promo in her goodbye to Sansa Stark.

Game of Thrones Behind the Scenes

Instagram

The Crew

Sophie Turner posted this assembled group photo as part of her farewell to the show.

Article continues below

Game of Thrones Behind the Scenes

Instagram

Learning the Truth

"BEING TOLD THE ENDING TO @gameofthrones," Gwendoline Christie posted.

Game of Thrones Behind the Scenes

Instagram

Lannister Lovers

"When @nikolajwilliamcw and I wore jellyfish ... I f--king love you ya big weirdo," Lena Headey shared.

Game of Thrones Behind the Scenes

Instagram

Siblings Forever

"The best, sweetest most wonderful sister from another mother @iamlenaheadey. That was a fun decade," Nikolaj Coster-Waldau posted.

Article continues below

Game of Thrones Behind the Scenes

Instagram

Two Men Enter, One Man Leaves

"Thanks @nikolajwilliamcw. Two men enter, One man leaves.... it's been such a pleasure working with you!!! Oh and sorry about last night...didn't know you were in a hurry.... don't have that many friends on #gameofthrones and just wanted to hang out on the beach...maybe play the guitar, make a [fire] and chill under the stars while the world was burning around us...kinda romantic if you ask me...but sadly you never do... #jaimelannister #eurongreyjoy #youneverknow," Pilou Asbæk posted.

Game of Thrones Behind the Scenes

Instagram

Legs for Days

"What can I say? Happy Monday and please enjoy #gameofthrones episode 5....photo by the wonderful David Benioff #whatisdeadmayneverdie #longlegs #umbrellaacademy #spinoff #eurongreyjoy," Pilou Asbæk shared.

Game of Thrones Behind the Scenes

Instagram

Mad Couple

"Just wanna say....it's been an absolutely blast getting to know you @iamlenaheadey THANKS for many good hours.... remember when we took this photo after our first shooting day...season 8... a long time...loved working with you!!" Pilou Asbæk posted.

Article continues below

Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke

Instagram\

The Coffee Cup

"Did I just stumble upon the truth here?! The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea... oh and this ain't a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa.... @prideofgypsies you so fire you make my hair turn blue," Emilia Clarke posted. "#forfuturereferenceileavethebagin #drogonyouhavemyheart4lyfe #familyvalues @gameofthrones #forthethrone #forthecaffeine #forthedragons"

Game of Thrones Behind the Scenes

Instagram

The North Remembers

To celebrate her time on the series, Bella Ramsey posted a number of behind-the-scenes photos, including this one with Isaac Hempstead Wright.

Game of Thrones Behind the Scenes

Instagram

Queen in the North

Bella Ramsey, the young actress who portrays Lyanna Mormont, posted a number of behind-the-scenes photos following the Battle of Winterfell.

Article continues below

Game of Thrones Behind the Scenes

Instagram

Smile, the White Walkers Are Gone!

Joe Dempsie, Gendry on the series, with Bella Ramsey in a snap from the young actress.

Game of Thrones Behind the Scenes

Instagram

RIP

Bella Ramsey posted this behind-the-scenes photo as part of a tribute to her character, Lyanna Mormont.

Game of Thrones Behind the Scenes

Instagram\

An Alternate Ending?

"Here's a still taken from the alternate episode 3 ending in which the Night King becomes Bran's carer and they both live happily ever after," Isaac Hempstead Wright posted.

Article continues below

Game of Thrones Behind the Scenes

Instagram\

All Smiles

"GiantKILLER and Mr. GiantBABE!What a blast to work with @bellaramsey A super talented, hard working and fearless actor (and worrier!) #gameofthrones #battleofwinterfell," Kristofer Hivju posted.

Game of Thrones

Instagram

Simply the Best

Emilia Clarke posted this tribute along with lyrics from Tina Turner's hit song "Simply the Best."

Game of Thrones

Instagram

Farewell Theon

Actor Alfie Allen posted this image of Theon's armor on Instagram with a simple caption: the broken heart emoji.

Article continues below

Game of Thrones, Behind the Scenes

Instagram

Wonderwall

"The human embodiment of a wonderwall. Thank you #liamghallager for the reminder...#90'stributebandlookalikes? #motherofsingalongs @johnbradleywest @gameofthrones #heartbreakclub #almostover," Emilia Clarke posted.

Game of Thrones, Behind the Scenes

Instagram

The Sun & Stars

"FYI...This is the closest you'll ever get to me attempting ‘that lift' from dirty dancing.
Yes, my man is sitting. Yes, there's no lake.
And yes, I have no idea I'm NOT being raised above his head.
(Id like to take a moment to thank alcohol for giving me courage to attempt this. Ever.) @gameofthrones @prideofgypsies," Emilia Clarke posted. "#nooneputsdrogointhecorner #imhavingthetimeofmylife #fyi #thankgodwegotthatmanonathrone #mysunandstarsintheireyes."

Game of Thrones, Behind the Scenes

Instagram

Belfast Bye

"Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade," Emilia Clarke posted. "It's been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I'd be able to live and the family I'll never stop missing."

Article continues below

Game of Thrones, Behind the Scenes, Final Season

Instagram

Hugs for Drogon

"Me and my baby (dragon) (Drogon) just very excited for you all to see #season8gameofthrones which if I'm not mistaken begins....now," Emilia Clarke said.

Game of Thrones, Behind the Scenes, Final Season

Instagram

The Family Portrait

"The family portrait #kitharrington #jeneregretterien #okmaybehereiseetheresemblance #season8gameofthrones @gameofthrones @hbo," Emilia Clarke posted.

Game of Thrones, Behind the Scenes, Final Season

Instagram

Beard Bros

"Enjoy tonights episode! You have a lot to look forward to... Here with the one and only Mr. @liamcunningham1 On our way to sett one day inn the past @gameofthrones," Kristofer Hivju posted.

Article continues below

Game of Thrones, Behind the Scenes, Final Season

Instagram

Sansa Sleeps

"In honour of the final season of Thrones premiering tonight .... Here's a picture of me asleep on set," Sophie Turner posted.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Game Of Thrones , VG , Sophie Turner , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sean Bean, George R. R. Martin, Game of Thrones Premiere

Will the Game of Thrones Books End Differently Than the Show? George R.R. Martin Says...

Arya Stark, Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones Finale

Maisie Williams Does a 180 From Arya Stark With a New Hair Color

Downton Abbey

The Downton Abbey Movie Trailer Will Make You Feel All Sorts of Emotions

Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, 2018 Disney ABC TCA Summer Press Tour

Inside Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's Journey From Best Friends to Bachelor Nation Power Couple

Celine Dion, Carpool Karaoke

Céline Dion Is Absolutely Magical in New Carpool Karaoke

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

Gotta Be Bold: The Bachelorette Has a New Favorite Word and No One Can Stop Saying It

JWoww Jenni Farley, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Jenni "JWoww" Farley Shares Epic "Glow Up" Photo in the Ultimate Jersey Shore Throwback

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.