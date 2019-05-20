Céline Dion Is Absolutely Magical in New Carpool Karaoke

We should have known how badly we needed Céline Dion to be on Carpool Karaoke, but we somehow didn't until she finally was.

The superstar joined James Corden in the front seat of his car during Monday's primetime Carpool Karaoke special when he ended up in Las Vegas and it took approximately 10 seconds for her to start singing "My Heart Will Go On" with no prompting other than, "Do you like living in Vegas?"

"I live where my heart is," Céline said, and then she just went for it.

Then, he asked "Are you excited for this?"

Céline responded with a round of "I'm so excited, and I just can't hide it."

That's when learned that Céline Dion has a song for everything. She'll even bust out some Rihanna if the pipes burst!