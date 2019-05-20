Céline Dion Is Absolutely Magical in New Carpool Karaoke

by Lauren Piester | Mon., May. 20, 2019 8:42 PM

Celine Dion, Carpool Karaoke

CBS

We should have known how badly we needed Céline Dion to be on Carpool Karaoke, but we somehow didn't until she finally was. 

The superstar joined James Corden in the front seat of his car during Monday's primetime Carpool Karaoke special when he ended up in Las Vegas and it took approximately 10 seconds for her to start singing "My Heart Will Go On" with no prompting other than, "Do you like living in Vegas?" 

"I live where my heart is," Céline said, and then she just went for it. 

Then, he asked "Are you excited for this?" 

Céline responded with a round of "I'm so excited, and I just can't hide it." 

That's when learned that Céline Dion has a song for everything. She'll even bust out some Rihanna if the pipes burst! 

She also even did a dramatic rendition of "Baby Shark" and had no idea if she owns 3,000 or 5,000 or 10,000 pairs of shoes.

When Corden revealed that they had some of her shoes in the car and were going to give the shoes away to random people on the street, Céline panicked, but she did it anyway. 

She also shared a story about how when she gave birth to her son, before she even got to hold the baby, the doctor was on TV showing the baby off, and so she had to turn off the TV. 

The whole event ended with a spectacular performance of "My Heart Will Go On" on a very small boat on a small lake, while random people looked on confused, as if that wasn't the best thing they had ever seen. 

Watch the video above. 

The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. on CBS. 

