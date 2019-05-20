Gotta Be Bold: The Bachelorette Has a New Favorite Word and No One Can Stop Saying It

by Lauren Piester | Mon., May. 20, 2019 8:23 PM
Hannah Brown really wants her men to be bold.
What does bold mean, exactly? A lot of different things, according to tonight's episode of The Bachelorette, during which that word was said a total of 14 times—17, if you count during previews and one commercial for Listerine.
All Hannah wants is a man who's bold, but it turns out that might be a dangerously vague word to use so many times to describe your perfect mate (and also yourself).
It started with a Mr. Right pageant, judged by runway expert Miss J and drag queens Alyssa Edwards and Alaska, and Hannah first uttered the word as John Paul Jones strutted along the catwalk in a speedo.
"John Paul Jones is a talent in and of himself, but that's what I wanna see. I want 'em to have fun, I want 'em to be bold, and I want them to surprise me today," Hannah informed the camera.
During the talent portion, JPJ rode a unicycle, Jed wrote a song, Mike wore high heels (to walk a mile in Hannah's shoes), and Luke P. decided his talent was making absurd first date statements like "I'm falling in love with you." That is actually very bold, and it worked for him to win the pageant (even though that is insane and not a talent).
During the cocktail party, Hannah praised the boldness.
"I was super impressed, and you all showed how bold you all are in your own unique way," she said, raising her glass. "So to you guys for being bold and making me feel like a queen, cheers."
At the post date cocktail party, Luke P. promised Hannah he really was falling in love with her and he was "scared" of telling her that tonight, because he didn't know how she would handle it, but he just can't hide it.
"I am glad you told me," Hannah said. "That's all I've been asking for is somebody to fight for me and be...I mean, like I asked for bold, and you're bold."
Then they made out, like they would many more times.
"There's such a part of me that wants to be like, him, it's him. 'Cause he's saying everything my heart needs him to say. Everything."
So, declaring your love on the first date (a first date that includes a large group of other guys) is bold, and good.
ABC
On a one-on-one date, Tyler G. expressed how he's not worried about looking vulnerable or cool, because it doesn't matter. A guy's supposed to be strong and cool and collected, but that's apparently no way to live. You gotta reach out and care and be genuine.
"I think it's really strong that you're able—and bold and attractive—that you're able to express how you feel. That's what a relationship's about."
Expressing yourself is, once again, bold.
Then, Cam (Always Be Careful (Around Cam)) adopted the word as his own, to use it however he wished, specifically when he got mad that he wasn't invited on the roller derby date and was left at the mansion to twiddle his thumbs.
"I'm, you know, obviously motivated more than ever go to and create time with Hannah and be bold because, as I always say, A-B-C: Always Be Cam," Cam said.
Meanwhile, on the actual roller derby date, Tyler C. was also thinking about being bold even though his team lost at roller derbying.
"I'm a bad loser, so tonight is huge to spend time with Hannah to show her my best side and be bold for her," he said.
Dustin took a swing after the date, after he got injured on the track. He tried to explain to Hannah why he's been a little quiet.
"I've been so nervous, like every time. I'm not like a lot of the other guys. Like I know I'm shy and quiet, and I do want to be bold for you, but I just have to find my own way," he explained.
Then, Cam enacted his "bold" plan. He just showed up with a bouquet of flowers and puns like "hannahlytical" and "hannahlyze." Hannah even thanked him for coming out and letting her know he was thinking of her.
"I left the mansion tonight to come and just see Hannah," Cam said. "I wanted to reaffirm my intentions with her and let her know that I know what her expectations are. She's looking for a man who's going to be bold. She's looking for a man who is going to break out of his comfort zone and push the conventions."
As Cam left, Daron was expressing his disapproval.
"The one thing that Hannah looks for is someone who's bold, and I think one thing that comes with bold is being confident, and what he did shows none of that," he said.
Later, at the pre-rose ceremony cocktail party, Hannah revealed that it is she who is also bold.
"This is about me deciding what type of person I wanna spend the rest of my life with and for them to know what their getting, and that's a strong, emotional, real, bold woman who's not scared of laying it all out there."
ABC
During the rose ceremony, we got a whole lotta commentary from one Mr. Luke P.
"Just knowing Hannah, I mean she's nonstop talk about being bold, but Cam's the wrong kind of bold," Luke explained, and Cam disagreed.
"I'm the type of guy that, when I want something, I go all in. I don't wanna be passive, because Hannah straight up said that's not what she wants. She wants a bold man," he said, just before receiving the final rose.
"I'm really excited about the group of men that I have here, and I am continuing to look for men that make bold moves," Hannah then told us.
Cam then did his own toast to "my future best friend, Mrs. Hannah Ayala," and that apparent bold declaration that she would one day take his last name did not seem to fully sink in.
"Gotta be bold fellas, gotta be bold," Cam said like he's abandoning "Always Be Cam" for "Gotta Be Bold," and then continued: "Did she not affirm what I was telling you guys all along? You just to be yourself and be real and be bold."
Meanwhile, Luke P. was hightailing it over to Hannah in the middle of her post-rose ceremony interview to make out for a bit.
So currently, it seems like all of the guys have heard Hannah's many declarations that she wants a man to be bold, and now they're in a fight over who can be the most bold. Currently the only two guys who are really competing are Luke P. and Cam in the worst, most cringeworthy ways possible.
Meanwhile, the rest of the guys like to say the word, but they're not quite sure how to act on it in a way that's not what Luke's doing and not what Cam's doing, and we're over here pretty sure "bold" isn't actually even a word anymore.
Now we're going to be our boldest selves and go right on home. Good night.
The Boldchelerette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC, but scroll down to see our thoughts on which guys are killing it and also not so much below:
ABC
The verse of Jed's pageant song needed a bit more time, but damn that chorus was catchy. (Jed is Mr. Right, yeahhhhh.) And while he didn't win the pageant, he did win the date rose, which was the correct decision, and Jed's still on his way to winning our hearts at the very least.
ABC
We've been here for Tyler C. ever since we read his bio, and ever since we saw his Footloose recreation in his intro video, and we are still here for him after watching him very reasonably tell off Cam and very sweetly connect with Hannah. He even got the first rose at the rose ceremony. Team Tyler C!
ABC
Dustin didn't make much of an impression night one, but then he pulled off the oldest trick in the book: He got hurt on the group date. Or should we say the most hurt, because that roller derby round was rough, and everybody did a lot of falling. But Dustin apparently did the best falling, and he got the date rose.
ABC
Any man willing to walk down a runway in high heels gets extra points with us, and we've currently got high hopes for Mike, especially after he did his best to question Luke in a very reasonable way.
ABC
He showed up on night one in his pilot's uniform, which was a good move. He then gave Hannah a pair of wings, which was another good move. On his first group date, he reminded Hannah of the fact that he's a pilot. Maybe he even flew her in a plane sometime? All good moves, man. Don't let her forget you're a pilot!
ABC
Tyler G. got the first one-on-one date of the season, which involved a helicopter ride and four-wheelers in the mud. He and Hannah seemed to have a fine time but Tyler G. made no impression on us whatsoever.
ABC
Dylan made a brave but ultimately solid choice to wear a white suit jacket instead of black, making him stand out at every opportunity. He's also got a boat and can cook, let's never forget.
Dylan was the first to take the stage during the Mr. Right pageant
ABC
We mostly remember Devin for being the guy who was talking to Hannah when Cam showed up to crash the date. Justice for Devin.
ABC
John Paul Jones did momentarily impress during the Mr. Right pageant with a hair flip and a shaky turn on a unicycle and while he did very little outside of that, it was enough for us to get a little more on board with John Paul Jones.
ABC
Garrett did his best to be like what the heck, Cam, but he did it after Tyler C., so it didn't have as big of an impact.
ABC
Kevin is a nice dude but every time he was on screen, we thought he was someone else until they finally gave him a chyron, and that's why he's here towards the bottom.
ABC
Was that Matteo who ate a bug there at the end of the episode? Because if it was, we now know that Matteo will eat a bug and has also fathered 114 children via sperm donation so Matteo's really doing great. If that wasn't Matteo then we may have never actually laid eyes on this mythical man.
ABC
Jonathan is really going to have to step it up if he wants us to remember anything about him!
ABC
Connor S. is still there and that we know for sure, at least.
ABC
Luke S. was definitely there. For sure. We saw him. For the second week in a row.
ABC
Grant was apparently present at the Mr. Right pageant.
ABC
We still don't remember Joey, so either he got very little screen time or we've confused him with one of the other guys who looks exactly like him.
ABC
Luke won the Mr. Right pageant by telling Hannah he was falling in love with her...on the first date. Luke then strategically appeared whenever Hannah had a moment to herself. Luke is creeping us out, but Hannah finds him thrillingly hot in a way do not yet understand.
Never Forget: Luke's intro video featured a reenactment of the time he found God in his shower after he was dating too many girls because he's apparently too attractive. He also got the first impression rose, probably because he's so hot.
ABC
Why Cam got a rose in episode two after all his barging in is beyond us, but then again, it's understandable to lose your mind a bit when you're not allowed to do anything but sit around and make up raps.
ABC
Au revoir, Connor J.
ABC
Could not tell you a single thing Matthew did or said.
ABC
Goodbye Daron. We hardly knew ye. In fact, we didn't know ye at all.
ABC
Hannah really likes his name and the paper airplane was a really cute choice. If only he weren't immediately shown up by Peter in his actual pilot's uniform, maybe he would have gotten a rose!
ABC
Ryan rolled up on roller skates and then rolled right out of there into the night. :(
ABC
Matt Donald didn't get a rose. We feel sad for Matt Donald?? Seems like Matt Donald might have a future in Paradise...
ABC
Goodbye, Thomas. We hardly knew ye.
ABC
Maybe if Brian had calmed down on the caffeine he would have been able to stick around.
ABC
Poor Hunter failed to make an impression on Hannah or us.
ABC
JOE SELLS BOXES. JOE LOVES BOXES. JOE CAN MAKE ANY TYPE OR SIZE OF BOX. JOE JUMPS OUT OF BOXES. And yet Hannah made the better "package" joke before he could even unbox himself, and so she sent him home.
ABC
Scott was the guy who once ran around a mall food court like a "flying chicken" according to his bio, and he got out of the limo
He then straight up ruined that cocktail party with his girlfriend from Monday. He could have just left it alone, but then he compared his having a girlfriend on Monday to Hannah having just dated Colton on a TV show. It was a bad move, and Scott is currently losing the most. Good going, Scott.
