Elle Fanning Faints During Star-Studded Cannes Film Festival Party

Elle Fanning is proving that beauty truly is pain.

On Monday night, the Cannes jury member had a minor fainting spell at the Chopard Trophée Dinner Party. An eyewitness tells E! News that they saw the young star briefly faint. However, the eyewitness adds, "She quickly recovered before leaving."

While news of her passing out quickly circulated on social media, the dinner attendee says it happened so fast that people barely even noticed. "Most people in the room didn't even notice until after there was a brief pause, during which word quickly spread through the venue about what happened," the eyewitness shares.

The Maleficent star later took to Instagram to confirm that she did indeed faint, but there is no reason to worry. She shared, "Oops, had a fainting spell tonight in my 1950's Prada prom dress but it's all good!!"

She added the hashtags "#dresstootight#timeofthemonth" for further context, which truly explained everything. Girl, we feel you!