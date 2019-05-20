Ciara Accepted Into Harvard University's Prestigious Business School

Jim Spellman/Getty Images
Ciara will soon be one, two stepping her way through the hallowed halls of the prestigious Harvard University Business School. According to People, she was accepted into Harvard's Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program and will attend classes in Cambridge, Mass.
Entertainment, media and sports essentially epitomizes her relationship with the pop culture world. She just launched her own company called Beauty Marks Entertainment, which is comprised of a "business model built on fully supporting the artist, the female-led enterprise places Ciara at the forefront of forward-thinking entertainers taking an entrepreneurial approach to their careers." If that wasn't enough, she released her first album under her new company, which is also called Beauty Marks. This is her seventh album total.
She's no amateur when it comes to media, either. For instance, she hosted Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve party in Los Angeles. Ciara also knows how to make all of our hearts melt when it comes to her kids Future Zahir Wilburn and Sienna Princess Wilson, whether that's bringing Future as her date to the 2019 Billboard Music Awards or posting pictures of Sienna with her dad Russell Wilson.
The 33-year-old is inherently intertwined with the sports world because Wilson is the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks.
Ciara will need to ready herself for some classic grad school moments, such as working on group projects and taking a look at some case studies. Some of these studies include "Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Hamilton: An American Musical, MRC's House of Cards, and The Walt Disney Studios."
According to their website, the program will "examine best practices and winning strategies in the worlds of film, television, publishing, music, and sports."
Harvard Business School offers "the privilege of living on campus alongside your fellow participants," but no word yet on what Ciara's room and board situation will be at the world-renowned university.
Gotham/GC Images
Ciara
The Beauty Marks artist was accepted into the university's prestigious business school and will partake in their Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program.
Instagram
Jazz Jennings
The 18-year-old reality TV personality is headed to the Ivy League school. "#Harvard2023... I am so stoked for this next chapter of my life," she announced on Instagram. "Feeling so blessed and grateful right now."
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
B.J. Novak
English and Spanish literature was the field of choice for The Office star, who graduated from the university in 2001.
Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Aoki Lee Simmons
Believe it or not, the daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons got accepted into Harvard's class of 2023 at the age of 16.
Sipa via AP Images
Malia Obama
The former First Daughter began her freshman year in August 2017.
Tiffany Roohani/TBS
Conan O'Brien
The late-night talk show host graduated from the university magna cum laude in 1985 with bachelor degrees in literature and history.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Natalie Portman
The Oscar winner graduated in 2003 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology.
Rick Kern/Getty Images for Stella Artois
Matt Damon
The actor attended Harvard in the late '80s and early '90s but dropped out to pursue his acting career. While at Harvard, he wrote an early treatment of the screenplay for Good Will Hunting for a class assignment. He and co-writer and co-star Ben Affleck received an Oscar for their finished screenplay in 1998.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ashley Judd
In 2010, the A-list actress and advocate obtained master's degree in public administration from the prestigious school.
AP Photo/Noah Berger
Mark Zuckerberg
The Facebook CEO and co-founder co-launched what is now known as Facebook from his Harvard dorm room in 2004. He dropped out of the university his sophomore year to concentrate on the project. His story inspired the movie The Social Network.
John Shearer/Getty Images
Rashida Jones
More than 10 years before she joined the cast of Parks and Recreation, the actress became Harvard grad.
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
Barack Obama & Michelle Obama
The former President of the United States graduated magna cum laude and obtained a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School in 1991. The former First Lady received a J.D. degree from Harvard Law School three years prior.
Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Hilarity for Charity
Colin Jost
The Saturday Night Live comedian served as the president of the Harvard Lampoon.
Jay Westcott/Getty Images
Rivers Cuomo
The Weezer frontman graduated cum laude from the university with a Bachelor of Arts in English in 2008. He completed his degee gradually over the years, having dropped out before.
20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
Wallace Shawn
The Princess Bride actor obtained a bachelor's degree in history in 1965. And he still didn't win the Battle of the Wits.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
Tommy Lee Jones
The actor graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English in 1969. Al Gore was his roommate.
Joe Kohen/Getty Images
Al Gore
The former Vice President of the United States graduated cum laude with a bachelor's degree in government in 1969.