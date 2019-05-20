Stranger Things Is Ready For a Very Thirsty Summer With New Clip

Things are getting hot this summer, at least according to this new Stranger Things clip.

The clip, posted to the show's Twitter account, shows the moms of Hawkins lounging casually by the pool until they realize a lifeguard change is about to go down. They rearrange themselves and touch up their makeup in preparation for the arrival of the new lifeguard, Billy (Dacre Montgomery), who's apparently evolved from being the bully with the mullet to being the hot lifeguard with the mullet.

Season three of Stranger Things, which premieres on the 4th of July on Netflix, looks like a true '80s fever dream of fairs, malls, aerobics classes, arcade games, Cary Elwes, and more.