Aw! Prince Louis Wears Prince George's Adorable Hand-Me-Down Shorts

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 20, 2019 1:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Prince George Prince Louis, 2019 Chelsea Flower Show, Garden

Matt Porteou / Press Association; Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Cuteness overload! Prince George's adorable shorts have been passed down to his siblings.

Back in April 2014, a 9-month-old George was photographed in Canberra, Australia, alongside his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had embarked on a three-week royal tour of Australia and New Zealand at the time, their first official trip overseas with their baby boy. While in Canberra, George was spotted wearing red-and-white striped shorts, paired with a red sweater.

Years later, Princess Charlotte was also photographed wearing what appeared to be an identical shorts and sweater ensemble. Then on Sunday, Prince Louis wore the hand-me-down shorts and a blue sweater while visiting mom Kate's new garden at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Watch

Prince George Steals the Spotlight on Australia Trip

The Duke and Duchess took to social media on Sunday to share a series of family photos from Kate's "Back to Nature" garden.

Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, 2019 Chelsea Flower Show, Garden

Matt Porteous / Press Association

"The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature," the caption on the royal pictures read. "Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular."

"Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden," the caption continued. "Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden's den."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Prince Louis , Prince George , Royals , Apple News , Top Stories , Fashion , Style

Trending Stories

Latest News
Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

This Game of Thrones and Fuller House Crossover Is Just What We Needed After That Finale

American Idol

American Idol Winner Laine Hardy: My Win Shows You Never Give Up

Fred Willard, The Bachelor

Why Fred Willard Keeps Coming Back to the Bachelor Franchise

Game of Thrones Episode 3, Sansa

So, Sophie Turner's Game of Thrones Tattoo Really Was a Spoiler This Whole Time?

Josiah Duggar, Lauren Swanson, Engagement

Josiah Duggar and Wife Lauren Expecting Baby 7 Months After Miscarriage

Game of Thrones

Isaac Hempstead-Wright on Game of Thrones Finale: "Life Doesn't Have Neat, Happy Endings"

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha Claps Back at Body Shamer Who Called Her Too Thick

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.