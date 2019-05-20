Bebe Rexha Claps Back at Body Shamer Who Called Her Too Thick

Bebe Rexha doesn't have time for body shamers.

The 29-year-old singer clapped back at a Twitter troll on Monday after the social media user made a comment about her appearance.

The comment came shortly after the "Meant to Be" artist tweeted a video of herself performing at Hangout Music Festival in Alabama. The footage showed the star rocking a black leotard and holding a T-shirt that read "My vagina. My choice." The performance came days after the signing of the state's new abortion law.

"Okay don't mean to disrespect but aint too thiccccck!??" the Twitter user wrote in response to the video. "I mean never saw her like that BEFORE!! from the song with other two country dudes!!"

The singer then wasted no time shutting the social media user down.

"I gained weight get over it," she replied.