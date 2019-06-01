Before She Was a Funny Mom, Amy Schumer Was a Hilarious Comedian & Actress and Her Top Roles Prove It

Mark Schafer/STX Financing, LLC
by Johnni Macke | Sat., Jun. 1, 2019 7:00 AM
We feel pretty great about the fact that today is Amy Schumer's birthday.
The blonde beauty has a lot to celebrate this year, since this is her first birthday as a mom to son Gene Fischer, who was born just last month on May 5 in New York City.
As we wait to see what adorable or totally real mom moment Schumer posts on her birthday, we've been taking a look back at the birthday girl's funniest roles over the years.
After appearing on Last Comic Standing in 2007, Schumer rose to fame quite quickly, but some of her early acting credits (especially on TV) might surprise you.
From the short-lived series Delocated to 2018's I Feel Pretty, Schumer has always managed to hook us in with funny and keep us coming back for the sweet, but hilarious messages she usually dishes out.
Now that Schumer is 38 years old it's definitely time that we flashback to her comedy roots and all of the roles that put her on the map.
Whether you love her stand up stuff, including her four-year comedy series Inside Amy Schumer, or are a big fan of one of the movies the actress has been in, there is something for everyone when it comes to Schumer's catalog.
Plus, she is also a killer writer—remember, she actually wrote Trainwreck, which was also her first leading film role—producer and director, so yes, Schumer deserves a lot of special recognition on her birthday.
Happy birthday, Amy! We love you, your hilarious personality and your ability to always keep it real.
In 2008, Amy Schumer was a contestant on the first season of Reality Bites Back. On the reality competition, she played a bunch of different characters all while battling it out against different comedians with weekly challenges.
In 2012, Schumer joined the cast of Delocated for its third season. She played Trish in the comedy which was about a man who makes a reality show about his life in the witness protection program. His life is pretty normal, except he must wear a ski mask all the time in order to keep his identity safe.
For four seasons on Comedy Central, the blonde comedian had her own sketch series that was hilarious. She did stand up, interviewed people, and got into character with different sketches that usually followed outrageous or current pop culture themes like Game of Thrones.
In 2015, Schumer became a leading lady with the comedy Trainwreck. In the film, she plays Amy Townsend, a woman who doesn't believe in monogamy, but after meeting a nice guy must re-examine her wild, crazy and non-committal lifestyle.
After getting fired and then dumped, Emily (Schumer) is determined to keep her trip to Ecuador and have some fun. To do so, she convinces her mom Linda (Goldie Hawn) to travel with her, but what the two don't expect is getting kidnapped and involved with very bad men in between soaking up some sun and drinking by the pool.
I Feel Pretty is all about confidence and not caring about what you look like, which is what happens to Renee (Schumer) after she gets knocked out during a cycling class and wakes up to see a skinny woman in the mirror, instead of someone self-conscious about her size. Thanks to her new perception of herself she has more confidence, which makes her more fearless and willing to take risks in both her personal and professional life.
