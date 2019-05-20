Lisa Kudrow Felt Like a "Mountain of a Woman" Next to Friends Co-Stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox

For Lisa Kudrow, body image is a battle.

In an interview on WTF with Marc Maron, the Friends alum got candid about how seeing herself on TV affected her weight. During the discussion, Maron asked if she had ever gotten "really skinny" that people asked if she was ok.

"Unfortunately for a woman, if you're underweight, you look good and that's all I ever got," she said during the chat. The actress also touched on the impact being underweight had, noting, "When I was too thin, I was sick all the time."

Despite the colds and sinus infections she had, Kudrow maintained that weight.