Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Candid About Her "Unhealthy" Relationship With Porn

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 20, 2019 10:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jada Pinkett Smith, Sundance

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about her past "porn addiction."

On the latest episode of her hit Facebook series Red Table Talk, the Girls Trip actress gets candid with daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones about her history with porn. During their time at the table, the three women discuss their relationship with porn and how it can negatively impact a person's life.

"If I was still on my porn game, I'd be able to show you some good porn," Jada says at the beginning of the episode. "Back in the day I had a little porn addiction, but I wasn't in a relationship when I had a porn addiction, believe it or not, thank goodness."

Watch

E! Sits at the Red Table With Willow, Jada Pinkett Smith & Gammy

"We're here to talk about the effects of pornography on relationships," Jada says as the trio sits down at the table. "This is an interesting one, and I actually feel like I was using 'addiction' a little lightly. And maybe I'll say now that I had an unhealthy relationship to porn at one point in my life where I was trying to practice abstinence."

Willow then asks Jada if she thinks her "fixation" on porn came from an "emotional" place, which Jada says it did.

"It was actually like filling an emptiness, at least you think it is," Jada explains. "But it's actually not."

Take a look at the Red Table Talk video above to see the trio discuss their relationship with porn and how it can be "detrimental" to a person's life!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jada Pinkett Smith , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Fred Willard, The Bachelor

Why Fred Willard Keeps Coming Back to the Bachelor Franchise

Game of Thrones Episode 3, Sansa

So, Sophie Turner's Game of Thrones Tattoo Really Was a Spoiler This Whole Time?

Josiah Duggar, Lauren Swanson, Engagement

Josiah Duggar and Wife Lauren Expecting Baby 7 Months After Miscarriage

Game of Thrones

Isaac Hempstead-Wright on Game of Thrones Finale: "Life Doesn't Have Neat, Happy Endings"

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha Claps Back at Body Shamer Who Called Her Too Thick

Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston,Courteney Cox

Lisa Kudrow Felt Like a "Mountain of a Woman" Next to Friends Co-Stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox

Cardi B

Watch Cardi B Bring the Heat to DJ Khaled's Music Video for "Wish Wish"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.