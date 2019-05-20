Game of Thrones Cast Bids Farewell to Fans in Emotional Video

It's all over. Game of Thrones is over. And the cast is just as emotional as you'd expect.

"The fans have, like, given me an identity that I didn't have," an emotional Emilia Clarke says in the video below.

"Thank you to all the people I don't know. Allowing us to keep playing these games and keep telling these stories," Clarke says.

The video below includes messages from Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Kristofer Hivju, John Bradley, Isaac Hempstead-Wright and Gwendoline Christie.

"I never expected people to like Brienne of Tarth. I was certainly prepared for people not to," Christie says in the video below.