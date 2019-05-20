The Voice's John Legend Recaps His Season Full of Blocks in Super Cute Song

by Chris Harnick | Mon., May. 20, 2019 9:32 AM
John Legend's first year on The Voice is ending in song. E! News has an exclusive sneak peek of The Voice season 16 finale featuring Legend, the newest coach to sit in the big red chairs, and it's all about the blocks. Yep, Legend was met with many, many blocks his first time competing on the NBC reality competition.
"Brand new season/What do we do/Is have some fun with the coach that's new," Legend sings in the video above.
Legend faced some tough competition from Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson during the season. "How much more can one coach take?" Legend sings.
And it seems the blocking extended beyond the stage.
"What's wrong?" Chrissy Teigen asks her husband.
"I don't know. Just everywhere I go, no matter what I do, I just keep getting blocked," he tells her.
"Well, is there anything I can do?" she asks and Legend leans in for a kiss.
"I just did my makeup, I'm sorry," she says, blocking his kiss.
The two-part finale kicks off at 8 p.m. on Monday, May 20 with Legend just having on contestant left in the competition. Team John's Maelyn Jarmon will go up against Team Blake's Gyth Rigdon, Dexter Roberts and Andrew Sevener.
Shelton, Levine, Clarkson and Legend will all return for season 17 on NBC. Carson Daly will also return as host when NBC brings the reality show back in the fall of 2019.
The Voice airs Mondays at Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
