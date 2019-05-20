Khloe Kardashian Is Open to Marriage—But Isn't Ready to Date Yet

It's been three months since Khloe Kardashian broke up with Tristan Thompson. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn't ready to reenter the dating game just yet.

The Good American head opened up about the topic during Monday's episode of the podcast Divorce Sucks! With Laura Wasser. When asked if there was "anyone on the horizon," Khloe said she was "not even thinking like that."

"I'm not on anything," she added when asked if she had joined a dating app. "I don't care to be. I'm so in love with [my daughter] True [Thompson] and being with her and enjoying every minute."

The reality star also noted she's working, including on her mind, body and soul.

"I'm just happy, and I want to filter through just whatever I feel like I need to filter through," she added. "But my focus right now is True. I don't feel a sense of urgency to be in a relationship or even to go on a date. I don't want to."

Still, Khloe hasn't ruled out finding love entirely. When asked if she'd ever consider getting married again, she said she would.