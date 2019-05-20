Rihanna Takes You Inside Her New Fashion Brand With LVMH

Rihannahas been putting in work, work, work, work, work—and it's about to show yet again.

The Grammy-winning songstress and Fenty Beauty founder is expanding her budding empire yet again, this time as the first woman to create an original brand with luxury goods conglomerate LVMH and the first woman of color atop an LVMH maison, which shocked her.

"I didn't even know that until months into our relationship, when Jahleel [Weaver] brought it to my attention. And I'm like, 'Are you sure about that? Did you do your research? 'Cause I don't wanna state a claim that's [expletive]." Because I still couldn't believe it. It made me feel proud," she said in a newly published interview with T, The New York Times Style Magazine.

The luxury fashion brand, named Fenty to differentiate from Rihanna, the singer, and announced earlier this month, is to include ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories and is slated to debut this month. Fortunately for excited fans, the performer modeled a few of her upcoming styles as she dished to the magazine on what to expect from the inventive brand, including its expansive range of sizes and release schedule.