The Thirst for Robin Arryn Is Real After Game of Thrones Finale

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., May. 20, 2019 7:21 AM
Robin Arryn, is that you?
Lino Facioli surprised fans on Sunday when he appeared all grown-up during the Game of Thrones finale. The 18-year-old actor appeared near the end of the episode when the prominent figures of Westeros gathered to select a new king. Fans were quick to note the character looked quite a bit different from the breastfed little lord they knew in season one.
"I'm bending the knee to Lord Robin Arryn [and] his glow up," tweeted one fan.
"I have a lot of thoughts on the #GameofThronesFinale but I think the biggest takeaway is that Robin Arryn is hot now," wrote another.
Even Facioli couldn't resist chiming in.
"Definitely didn't expect my morning to start off like this," he tweeted in response to an article calling his character the "Neville Longbottom of Game of Thrones."
When asked him to explain himself, his response was pure gold.
"breastmilk," he quipped.
Facioli isn't the only one to look a little different. To see how other stars have changed since their first season, click on the gallery below.
We can only imagine what Lysa thinks of her son now.
