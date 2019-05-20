Kate Middleton Swaps Stilettos for Sneakers to Visit Her Chelsea Flower Show Treehouse

This visit required some comfy footwear.

In honor of Press Day for the upcoming Chelsea Flower Show on Tuesday, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton stepped out in sneakers for a visit to her "RHS Back to Nature" garden, which she designed on behalf of the Royal Horticultural Society.

During the pubic engagement, Middleton spent some time with local schoolchildren at her garden as they enjoyed the surroundings while reed boat baking and marshmallow toasting. The mother of three is due to join Queen Elizabeth II and other royals later today at the flower show.

While the royal is a known gardening enthusiast, it was still a standout sight to see the duchess in sneakers on the ladder to her garden treehouse. Middleton opted for a white eyelet blouse by M.i.h Jeans, tan Massimo Dutti culottes and white Superga sneakers.

The chestnut, hazel and stag horn oak structure is said to be inspired by a nest and is meant to offer a retreat in the trees. A group of youngsters experienced the view firsthand as they stood at the top with the duchess.