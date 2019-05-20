Reese Witherspoon Reveals the One Thing Meryl Streep Can't Do

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., May. 20, 2019 6:04 AM

Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep, Shailene Woodley

With three Oscars, three Emmys and eight Golden Globes, Meryl Streep seems unstoppable. But on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Reese Witherspoon revealed the one thing her Big Little Lies co-star can't do.

"I actually discovered the one thing that Meryl Streep is bad at—bowling," the actress told Ellen DeGeneres. "I honestly think at one point she threw it the opposite way and people, like, scattered."

As fans will recall, Witherspoon and Streep went bowling with castmates Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley back in June. Even though The Devil Wears Prada star wasn't exactly a pro, Witherspoon suggested she still had a good time.

"It was really fun," Witherspoon said. "She's such a good sport. She's a doll."

Bowling isn't the only activity in which Streep needs a bit of practice. During a 2016 press conference for Florence Foster Jenkins, the actress revealed she isn't very good at golf.

 "I can't do a lot of things, like golf. I don't like golf. I mean I really don't because I tend to like things that I can do right away. If I can't do it right away, I don't like it," she said, per Vanity Fair. "Skiing I really like because you can sort of get up on skis, and if you are coordinated and completely without being reckless, you can lean forward and go. But golf, no! Nobody can do that."

Zoe Kravitz Says Big Little Lies Stars Still Get Nervous

But whatever shortcomings Streep may have on the golf course or in the bowling alley will likely be completely forgotten as soon as fans see her take on the role of mother-in-law to Kidman's character Celeste. As fans will recall, Celeste's husband Perry died last season and it looks like Streep's character is looking for some answers.

"She's so spooky, and she is mad," Witherspoon said.

Still, fans will have to wait until June 9 to see Streep's performance. Until then, watch the video to hear Witherspoon dish on all the fun the castmates had on set.

