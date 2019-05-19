Prince William, Kate Middleton and Their Kids Play in Her Garden at Chelsea Flower Show

Matt Porteou / Press Association
by Lena Grossman | Sun., May. 19, 2019 3:02 PM
Matt Porteou / Press Association
Nature calls!
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all had the time of their life on Sunday as they frolicked around in their mom Kate Middleton's new garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. Kate and Prince William brought their kids to the Back to Nature Garden that the Duchess of Cambridge co-designed for the annual show. She worked with "award-winning architects Andrée Davies and Adam White" on it as well.
Kate sure looked the part as she embraced spring weather in a long floral print dress. In one picture, she holds up Prince Louis who is clutching a flower. The youngest kid of the three was also seen running around with a large branch in his hands.
Princess Charlotte took after her mom and also wore a spring-inspired dress as she tested out the rope swing.
When she wasn't swinging around, she and big brother Prince George dipped their toes and dangled their feet over a stream that runs through the garden.
"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the
#RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden," Kensington Palace tweeted on Sunday.
The palace shared some quotes that give more background to the garden and what it means to her.
"The Duchess of Cambridge is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular," they wrote.
It turns out that George, Charlotte and Louis have all played a pivotal role in designing the garden. The palace revealed, "Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate the
#RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden's den."
Kensington Palace/PA Wire
Kate explained to BBC, "I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children."
She added, "I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together."
On Saturday, Kensington Palace shared photos of the duchess' garden at the Chelsea Flower Show and some information about what it includes.
The palace wrote, "The garden includes a swing seat, hanging below the garden's centrepiece, a high platform tree house." The tree house is apparently "inspired by a bird or animal nest and provides a wonderful place to retreat and look out through the trees."
Kensington Palace also shared that the garden's main purpose is "to inspire interaction with the natural environment through its multi-sensory, green and blue plant scheme."
Take a look at the photos below to see how Prince William, Kate and their kids enjoyed their day in the Back to Nature Garden.
Matt Porteous / Press Association
On May 19, 2019, the Duchess of Cambridge spent time with her children in the "Back to Nature" garden she co-designed with Adam White and Andree Davies ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London.
Matt Porteous / Press Association
The couple appear with their sons.
Matt Porteou / Press Association
The Duke of Cambridge teaches his youngest child how to swing.
Matt Porteou / Press Association
The little girl has fun on a swing.
Matt Porteou / Press Association
Go Louis go!
Matt Porteou / Press Association
Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest kids sit by the stream.
The family snapshots of William, Kate and their kids comes on the same day as another monumental occasion for the royals: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's one-year wedding anniversary. Earlier in the day, the Sussex Royal Instagram page shared a video with never-before-seen pictures from their wedding day.
