Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Daughter Luna Is Already a SNL Star in the Making

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., May. 19, 2019 2:12 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna Stephens

Instagram

Live from New York...it's Luna Stephens!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna made her Saturday Night Live debut (sort of) and she's already a star in the making. Legend made a cameo oh the SNL season 44 finale with Paul Rudd hosting and DJ Khaledtaking the stage as the musical guest.

At the end of the show, Khaled readied for "another one" and brought out SZA, Meek Mill and the "All of Me" singer where they sang a mash-up of "Just Us," "Weather the Storm" and "Higher" as a tribute to Nipsey Hussle.

As it turns out, Legend wasn't the only member of his family to grace the stage and capture the hearts of all the viewers. Teigen posted a few videos on social media of Luna walking out of the famous wood-paneled door on the Saturday Night Live stage and gracefully hopping down the steps.  She looked absolutely adorable in a white tutu and white shirt with black stars on it. Her hair was tied up in a bun with a pink ribbon.

Towards the end of the video, she repeated her cues out loud and said, "Live from New York it's Saturday night."

Watch

Chrissy Teigen on Luna Making Her Iconic Meme Face

She captioned it, "an emotional moment for me. my baby doing the dream!! #snl."

Teigen shared a second up-close video of Luna uttering the famous seven words and once again, the 3-year-old looks as if she could take the stage during the season 45 premiere as the show's next big thing.

Teigen and Legend's friends were absolutely loving the videos and even showed some jealousy. 

"My baby," the proud father wrote.

David Spade chimed in, "I never got to say live from new york. And she does!"

Sophia Bush commented, "Lunaaaaaa!"

Even Teigen herself had a chance to stand up at the microphone and practice her own comedy skills. Her tweets are proof enough that she has the chops to do it.

Luna has already proven that she takes after her parents in a number of ways. On May 8, the Cravings cookbook author posted a side-by-side image of Luna perfectly imitating Teigen's cringe face that instantly became a meme after the 2015 Golden Globes.

"She didn't even know she was doing it," Teigen told E! News recently. "She was just disappointed with the final results of The Voice is what we're saying."

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model called her daughter a "spitfire" whereas their son Miles Stephens takes after Legend and has a more laid back vibe. He just turned one, so perhaps that personality trait might change.

In any case, we're more than ready to cheer on Luna when she makes her big SNL debut, whenever that may be.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , John Legend , Saturday Night Live , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Malika Haqq, Turks and Caicos, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Toned Abs in Hot Pink Bikini During "Girls Trip"

Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio Snaps Photos of Girlfriend Camila Morrone at Cannes

Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, 2019 Chelsea Flower Show, Garden

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Their Kids Play in Her Garden at Chelsea Flower Show

Ariana Grande, 2019 Coachella

Ariana Grande Visits NASA Space Center and Dresses the Part

Kristofer Hivju, Game of Thrones, Before the Final Episode

Game of Thrones Stars Share Emotional Tributes on Day of Series Finale

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner Says Joe Jonas Saved Her Life When She Was "Mentally Unwell"

Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Says People Ask If She'll Take in Jenelle Evans' Daughter Amid Drama

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.