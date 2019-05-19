Ariana Grande Visits NASA Space Center and Dresses the Part

Ariana Grande's Saturday was out of this world!

The 25-year-old pop star visited NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, a day before her concert in the city. And she dressed the part. She posted on her Instagram Story a video of her inside the building, happily wearing an astronaut's uniform and holding a helmet.

"Thank you for the coolest day of my life @nasa," she wrote. "My mind is still processing and devouring every second of what just happened but I can't wait to share more. What a special day and experience. Thank you so so so so much for your generosity and for showing my friends n i around."

During her visit, she met with astronomers and other workers, looked at and signed NASA equipment and even video-chatted with astronauts on the International Space Station. She also got to ride in a roving vehicle.