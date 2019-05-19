Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos on 1-Year Anniversary

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., May. 19, 2019 8:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Happy anniversary, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry!

The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex and 34-year-old Duke of Sussex celebrated one year of marriage on Saturday, two weeks after welcoming their first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. To mark the occasion, they released 14 never-before-seen photos from their 2018 royal wedding on their Instagram page.

The two had wed at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, located just a few miles away from their new home of Frogmore Cottage. The photos they released were presented in a video slideshow, set to the sound of a choir singing "This Little Light of Mine," their recessional song.

The pics show scenes such as Meghan and mother Doria Ragland sharing a tender moment at the wedding, Harry and brother Prince William walking together down a stairwell.

The images are mostly black-and-white—a personal preference for the couple, whose first shared photo of their son was black and white. The two have also shared black-and-white Christmas cards.

Watch

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Road to Baby Timeline

See Meghan and Harry's newly released wedding photos:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Throwback, Royal Wedding, 1-Year Anniversary

Chris Allerton / Joe Short / Instagram / @SussexRoyal

All Smiles

On their 1-year wedding anniversary, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photos from their May 19, 2018 royal wedding at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on their Instagram account.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Throwback, Royal Wedding, 1-Year Anniversary

Chris Allerton / Joe Short / Instagram / @SussexRoyal

Two Princes

Prince Harry and brother and best man Prince William make their way down a stairwell.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Throwback, Royal Wedding, 1-Year Anniversary

Chris Allerton / Joe Short / Instagram / @SussexRoyal

Pick Him Up

The groom pretends to hitch a ride to the wedding.

Article continues below

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Throwback, Royal Wedding, 1-Year Anniversary

Chris Allerton / Joe Short / Instagram / @SussexRoyal

It's Show Time

The bride receives her bouquet.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Throwback, Royal Wedding, 1-Year Anniversary

Chris Allerton / Joe Short / Instagram / @SussexRoyal

The Bride Arrives

Harry's father Prince Charles escorts Meghan down the aisle.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Throwback, Royal Wedding, 1-Year Anniversary

Chris Allerton / Joe Short / Instagram / @SussexRoyal

Signing the Marriage Certificate Part I

Harry makes it official.

Article continues below

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Throwback, Royal Wedding, 1-Year Anniversary

Chris Allerton / Joe Short / Instagram / @SussexRoyal

Mother-Daughter Moment

Meghan shares a tender moment with mother Doria Ragland.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Throwback, Royal Wedding, 1-Year Anniversary

Chris Allerton / Joe Short / Instagram / @SussexRoyal

Holding the Veil

Meghan receives some assistance.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Throwback, Royal Wedding, 1-Year Anniversary

Chris Allerton / Joe Short / Instagram / @SussexRoyal

Signing the Marriage Certificate Part II

Meghan makes it official.

Article continues below

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Throwback, Royal Wedding, 1-Year Anniversary

Chris Allerton / Joe Short / Instagram / @SussexRoyal

Harry Takes a Moment

The Duke of Sussex ponders his final moments as a single man.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Throwback, Royal Wedding, 1-Year Anniversary

Chris Allerton / Joe Short / Instagram / @SussexRoyal

The Kiddies

The bride and groom pose for photos with their bridesmaids and pageboys.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Throwback, Royal Wedding, 1-Year Anniversary

PA / Instagram / @SussexRoyal

Here They Come

The bride and groom appear outside the church.

Article continues below

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Throwback, Royal Wedding, 1-Year Anniversary

PA / Instagram / @SussexRoyal

What a Kiss

The bride and groom seal their love with a kiss. Well, another kiss.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Throwback, Royal Wedding, 1-Year Anniversary

PA / Instagram / @SussexRoyal

The Fans Cheer

Congrats to the couple!

"Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world," Meghan and Harry said in their Instagram post. "Each of you made this day even more meaningful."

See press photos from Meghan and Harry's royal wedding.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royals , Weddings , Anniversaries , Behind the Scenes , Top Stories , VG , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jackie Onassis

Inside the Tragic Strength of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis: How the Iconic First Lady Became the Picture of Poise and Heartbreak

Glee cast 2009

Ah, Gleek Out! Celebrate Glee's 10-Year Anniversary By Voting for Your Favorite OG Character

A Blast From Interviews Past: "Glee"

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Embracing Royal Life Their Way

JoJo Siwa, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

It's Not Just North West! How JoJo Siwa Became the Reigning Tween Queen

E-Comm: Summer Beach Reads

Dive Into These Summer Beach Reads

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Baby

How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Embraced Royal Life Their Way

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.