Elizabeth Olsen Once Auditioned to Be On Game of Thrones and it Didn't Go Well

The mother of dragons could've looked a lot different and it might have been Elizabeth Olsen singing a song of ice and fire.

The Avengers: Infinity Wars star revealed in an interview with Vulture that she auditioned for Game of Thrones way back when.

"When I first started working, I just auditioned for everything, because I like auditioning," Olsen told the website.

At first, she hoped for the role of Daenerys Targaryen, which is now played by Emilia Clarke. It turns out it didn't go very well either. She shared, "It was the most awkward audition I'd ever had."

"I auditioned for Khaleesi. I forgot that," Olsen said.

She said she auditioned with Daenerys' monologue from the end of the first season "after she just burned."