Kate Middleton Is All Smiles on Rope Swing as She Previews New Garden

Kate Middleton has created a magical garden kingdom just in time for the Chelsea Flower Show.

Kensington Palace's Twitter account shared a number of photos that previewed the Duchess of Cambridge's "Back to Nature" garden that she designed specifically for the beloved event. The Chelsea Flower Show kicks off May 21 and runs until May 25.

The Royal Family's official page specified that she will be co-designing the Royal Horticultural Society Garden.

In one photo, Kate sits on a rope swing in a light blue button-down shirt with blue jeans, thick wool socks and brown boots.

"We invite you to take a sneak peek at The Duchess of Cambridge's # RHSChelsea 'Back to Nature' Garden!" the palace captioned the picture.

According to Kensington Palace's Twitter, "The garden includes a swing seat, hanging below the garden's centrepiece, a high platform tree house."

But that's just one aspect of her contribution to the flower show.