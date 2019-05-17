6 Things We Learned About Meghan Markle From CBS' Meghan and Harry Plus One

Getty Images
by McKenna Aiello | Fri., May. 17, 2019 6:35 PM
Getty Images
Members of Meghan Markle's inner circle, British journalists and royal historians painted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a remarkably positive light during a CBS News special hosted by Gayle King and titled Meghan and Harry Plus One.
The hour-long feature delved into the former American actress' new life alongside Prince Harry, paying close attention to the negative (and arguably unjust) press she's become a subject of since joining the royal family. Meghan's close friends, makeup artist Daniel Martin and actress Janina Gavankar, shared their candid thoughts on the rampant rumors, and even revealed how the Duchess herself copes with the extreme highs and lows.
For even more insight into Meghan's whirlwind first year as a royal—including her reaction to that shoutout from Beyoncéand Jay-Z—keep scrolling!
Is There Any Truth to Reports of Meghan's "Diva" Antics?:
According to Daniel, absolutely not."What's so frustrating is that you hear these stories and there's no truth to them," he shared. "It's not the same person. In the years I've known her, the years I've worked with her, she's never had a diva fit. Never. I know she doesn't deserve all of this negative press." Janina added, "She doesn't read the bad or the good because she knows the metrics that you have for your own life cannot be based on a headline that somebody else wrote."
The Love Between Meghan and Harry Isn't Just for Show:
As Daniel described, "They love each other so much. It's so sincere. The love is real." Reflecting on the royal wedding, which took place almost exactly one year ago, Janina noted, "I got to watch my friend look into the eyes of her soulmate and be blissfully happy." She later remarked, "She has a very solid sense of what her true north is. She has a priority to find ways to bring light to global issues, but she's not in it alone. She is with her soulmate. The two of them together are very powerful." Swoon much?!
REX/Shutterstock
Prince Charles' Gesture of a Lifetime:
As tabloid drama concerning Meghan's estranged father cast a shadow over her wedding day, many wondered who would walk her down the aisle in his absence. Prince Charles assumed the responsibility, a moment that while recalling how it went down caused Daniel to break down in tears. "The doors open up and I'm standing in the back," he shared. "I see her come down and I just saw how strong that she was and how poised. She kept her cool. She walked and [Prince Charles and Prince Harry] intercepted her. It was like, 'We got you. You're one of us.' She's home."
Welcome to the Meyhive:
In a play on Beyoncé's fanbase known as the Beyhive, loyal followers of Meghan and her ideals have collectively dubbed themselves the "Meyhive." It's possible Queen Bey also considers herself a member, especially since she and Jay-Z included Meghan while accepting an honor at this year's Brit Awards. Daniel said he texted Meghan a photo of the epic moment, to which he said she responded with the "big-eye emoji."
Meghan and Harry's Parenting Style Is Surprisingly Relatable:
Though they've only been mom and dad for two weeks, Daniel has already predicted what baby Archie's future has in store. "I feel like Meghan and 'H' are really going to keep this kid real. I'm sure the baby is going to be raised clean and green. She loves to cook, eating organic whenever she can. I totally see her making her own food. Oh, yeah!" he mused. And from Janina's perspective, "She's going to be such a good mother. I think she'll be very low maintenance, hands on, the way she would've been had she not married into the royal family. I think Meghan is going to be strict. Not in some sort of strict way, but she's an incredibly practical person. She's going to run a tight ship."
So Who's Responsible for Meghan's Impeccable Wardrobe?:
As it turns out, she is! Daniel confirmed to Gayle that the Duchess doesn't have her own stylist and picks out all her ensembles on her own. "She's always had such an innate sense of her own style," he commented. "It's pretty incredible that she can manage all of this."
Meghan and Harry Plus One premieres Friday night at 8 p.m. on CBS.
