Princess Jasmine Is Very Different in Aladdin Reboot: Watch Her Belt Out Her New Song

by Corinne Heller | Mon., May. 20, 2019 9:00 AM
Princess Jasmine is more empowered and has got bigger dreams and aspirations in Disney's live-action Aladdin reboot.
In the beloved 1992 animated film, she is depicted as an independent, strong daughter of the Sultan of Agrabah, who is sick of feeling "trapped" behind the walls of their castle and refuses to be forced into marriage and have her "life lived" for her as she prepares to become queen one day. Ultimately, she ends up with Aladdin, who previously masqueraded as a prince. The new film gives the character of Jasmine, played by British actress Naomi Scott, much more depth.
"What we're trying to do is reimagine with a modern twist to it," she says in a behind-the-scenes video for the film, obtained by E! News. "Princess Jasmine wants the best for Agrabah and what's best for them is if she leads, but rather than say that she wanted to lead...she shows the skills and the qualities of a leader. The story is a progression of how she finally speaks out and becomes the leader that she's destined to be."
In the animated film, Jasmine sings the famous duet "A Whole New World" with Aladdin. In the new movie, Jasmine also gets her own new, solo song, a soaring anthem titled "Speechless."
"She says, 'Enough is enough. I have a choice here and I'm gonna stand up for what I believe in,'" Scott says. "It's such a strong song."
While in the animated film, Linda Larkin provided Jasmine's speaking voice and famed Broadway star Lea Salonga sang her part in "A Whole New World," Scott pulls double duty as an actress and singer in the new Aladdin, which features music from original composer Alan Menken.
"We got to write a new song for Jasmine," co-songwriter Justin Paul told Variety last summer. "Alan wrote a beautiful piece of music and [Scott] is incredible."
Walt Disney Pictures
Disney's Aladdin reboot stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Will Smith as Genie, and Marwan Kenzari as the villain Jafar.
The film is set for release on May 24.
