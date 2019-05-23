Bikini Babes! See Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson Sizzle in Sexy Bathing Suit Shots

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., May. 23, 2019 5:00 AM

Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson know how to bring the heat!

Whether they're lounging by a seashore or taking in rays at a pool, the Relatively Nat & Liv stars regularly spice things up with sultry swimsuits. And, while the twosome may be cousins, they're often twinning in beautiful bikinis.

In fact, after taking a deep dive on Instagram, it's safe to say that Nat and Liv have a bikini collection that'd make anyone jealous! True story.

Thankfully, fans will get a taste of Halcro and Pierson's killer style on the small screen when E!'s Relatively Nat & Liv series drops on Sunday, Jun. 2.

Met Gala: Nat and Liv's Take on Fashion's Biggest Night

For a closer look at Nat and Liv's hottest bikini moments, be sure to take a look at the images below.

Nat & Liv's Hottest Bikini Pics

