The Kardashian Sisters' Turks and Caicos Getaway Will Have You Counting Down to Summer

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., May. 17, 2019 12:28 PM

Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe and Kourtney take Miami

E!; Instagram

What was on the Kardashian-Jenner schedule this week? Some fun in the tropical sun. 

Some of the famous siblings had plenty of sunshine and sand in their immediate future as Kourtney KardashianKhloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner jetted off to Turks and Caicos for a seemingly fabulous getaway. 

According to a source, the ladies stayed at an oceanfront property, where they hung out by the pool and played in the sand. "They had a very relaxing stay," the source said. "It's a beautiful white sand beach and they had it all to themselves. Kourtney and Khloe made sand castles and dipped their toes in the ocean."

Perhaps they were having flashbacks to Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami because the two took advantage of time out on a yacht to recreate a years-old promo image for the show. "The sisters spent time on a yacht one day, where they were laying out on the deck and had lunch served," the source described. 

While their beachside trip was certainly a getaway, according to the source, the sisters also got in their daily workouts. Fortunately for the moms, the property also came with a playground and wading pool for youngsters. 

"Khloe's baby loved to get wet and splash around," the source said of 1-year-old True Thompson. "She had a lot of fun with True and is a very good mom. She lit up around her baby and loved being with her and watching her laugh."  

The Good American mogul shared snaps of her daughter on social media from the vacation, including one of the tot in a pink striped bathing suit and heart-shaped sunglasses. "My Water Baby," she called her in the caption. 

The ladies did swap the sea for a night out on the town on Thursday as they headed to a local fish fry, where they partied with fans. "They had a great time interacting and meeting locals," the source described. 

Sounds like yet another unforgettable trip for the reality star sisters. As Khloe put it on Instagram, "paradise found."

