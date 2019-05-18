Will Game of Thrones Redeem Daenerys Targaryen?

LAUREN PIESTER: I've been watching the show since the day the first episode aired, and while I've never gone back and rewatched (to the point where I've forgotten a lot), I do feel like I've been living with these people for eight years. And as entertaining as last week's episode was and as much as I was waiting for Dany to snap, the way it happened just felt disappointing instead of shocking. She spent eight seasons desperately trying to rule things differently than anyone had before, and the idea that she'd take her anger and turn on the innocent people instead of the actual people who wronged her made it feel at the very least like we'd missed a whole season of episodes, or at the most like a carefully built character had just been totally destroyed over the course of 20 minutes. We spent all that time rooting for her only to learn it was all in vain, all that time? And then on top of that, Cersei, the greatest foe of the series, did nothing and died when a building fell on her, in the arms of her (equally ruined) twin brother, laying to waste all that time we spent betting on which deserving character would ultimately do her in.

Now it just feels like the inevitable conclusion is everybody agreeing that Jon Snow, the sweetest, blandest boy, always should have been in charge, and that's just such a bummer after we just watched two powerful women destroy each other over that throne. At least my expectations are now so low that maybe I'll absolutely love the finale, but unless Dany abandoned that dragon (a theory I've been working on since we didn't even see her on its back for most of the last half of the episode), it's going to be really hard to ever feel the same way about this show again.