Why Meghan Markle Is Listed as a Princess on Archie’s Birth Certificate

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller & Holly Passalaqua | Fri., May. 17, 2019 9:48 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Meghan Markle's occupation, as listed on her baby's birth certificate, may confuse some people.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, last week. On Friday, his birth certificate was released to the press. On it, his mother is listed as "Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex"—noting her real first name, with "Princess of the United Kingdom" listed as her occupation.

The former Suits actress' sister-in-law Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, has an identical occupation listed on the birth certificates of her and Prince William's three kids.

Watch

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Share First Pic of Royal Baby

The tradition of using the word "princess" to describe the status of a prince's wife in the U.K. dates back to 1923, when Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon married Prince Albert, the Duke of York, second son of King George V, royal historian and Royal Musings blogger Marlene Koenig told E! News.

"The Duke and Duchess of York were later known as King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II, the parents of Queen Elizabeth II," she said. "The press of the day asked about the status of the new Duchess of York. Lord Stamfordham [the king's private secretary] issued a statement: 'In accordance with the settled general rule that a wife takes the status of her husband, Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon on her marriage has become Her Royal Highness the Duchess of York with the status of a Princess."

"Harry is a prince, so his wife is a princess," Koenig said. "In the U.K., a wife takes her husband's rank unless her rank is higher, such as a peeress or a sovereign or a princess, unless she marries a sovereign."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Archie Harrison , Royal Baby , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mary-Kate Olsen, Madrid-Longines Champions

Mary-Kate Olsen Is a Fierce Competitor At a Madrid Horseback Riding Event

Monica, Chandler, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Friends

Happy Anniversary Monica and Chandler: Look Back at Their Friends Romance

Anastasia Karanikolaou, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Gets Matching Stormi Tattoo With Her BFF

Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Recalls Lamar Odom's Overdose and Why She "Paused the Divorce"

Julia Roberts, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Julia Roberts Has No Idea What's Going on in Game of Thrones

The Good Place, 911, Supernatural, Black-ish, All Rise

Set Your DVRs: Your 2019 Fall TV Schedule Is Here

Kim Kardashian, North West, JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa Reveals the "Very Good" Advice She Received From Kim Kardashian

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.