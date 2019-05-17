Why Meghan Markle Is Listed as a Princess on Archie’s Birth Certificate

Meghan Markle's occupation, as listed on her baby's birth certificate, may confuse some people.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, last week. On Friday, his birth certificate was released to the press. On it, his mother is listed as "Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex"—noting her real first name, with "Princess of the United Kingdom" listed as her occupation.

The former Suits actress' sister-in-law Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, has an identical occupation listed on the birth certificates of her and Prince William's three kids.