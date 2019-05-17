The Big Bang Theory Final Scene—and Easter Eggs—Explained

The Big Bang Theory ended with a sweet scene over, what else, Chinese food. The last scene of the series featured Bernadette (Melissa Rauch), Howard (Simon Helberg), Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Amy (Mayim Bialik) and Raj (Kunal Nayyar) all assembled over takeout, talking and laughing, like they always did.

As they shared laughs and food, an acoustic version of the theme song, "History of Everything," played. See it below.

Series co-creator Chuck Lorre had the song on his mind for 12 years.

"Twelve years ago, [Barenaked Ladies lead singer] Ed Robertson sent a demo of that theme song — just him and an acoustic guitar. I thought it was great and I said, 'That's our theme song.' He said, 'No, we're a band, we do everything as a band. We have to re-record this as a Barenaked Ladies song with the whole band," Lorre told The Hollywood Reporter.