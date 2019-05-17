How Law and Order: SVU Said Goodbye to Philip Winchester

In "End Game," Stone worked with Nikki Staines (Callie Thorne) to set up Rob Miller (Titus Welliver) in an effort to take him out of the equation and put him behind bars for good. After Stone won his case, he and Benson (Mariska Hargitay) had their final farewell outside the courthouse.

"Thank you," she said.

"Why? Because I put my integrity and my career and everything I believe in in jeopardy for a good friend?" Stone asked.

Benson maintained she didn't ask him to do this for her, but Stone said he was always going to do it anyway.

"I hope you find someone like that again," he said. "I don't regret any of it for a minute, none of it. I simply lost perspective. This is on me. It's a weakness and it's a crack in my character. But the fact is you became more important to me than the case I was trying and that is not me, Liv. You can look at a case with an open heart. I can't do that…I have to look at a case through clear eyes…I have to move on. I have to go or risk getting blinded again."

