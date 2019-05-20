Meet the Cast of Relatively Nat & Liv

Instagram personalities Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson are larger than life on social media. But in the midst of all their glamorous adventures, the cousins, BFFs, business partners and former WAGS co-stars still make time for the important stuff. They get brunch with their moms, poke fun at their siblings and generally spend a ton of time hanging out with family (WAGS fans might remember Liv's sister Sophia Pierson from the show's second season).

So it seems totally appropriate that Nat, Liv and Sophia will make their return to TV alongside the rest of the Pierson-Halcro family unit when E!'s new series Relatively Nat & Liv premieres this summer. The family-style reality show will chronicle the lives of its titular pair—from party-planning shenanigans to themed photo shoots with the relatives—as well as those of their equally funny, highly endearing parents, sisters and brothers.

Read all about the Relatively Nat & Liv cast below.