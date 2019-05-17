Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's "I Don't Care" Music Video Is Here—and It Will Blow Your Mind

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., May. 17, 2019 6:12 AM

Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Ed Sheeran just dropped his "I Don't Care" music video featuring Justin Bieber—and let's just say fans will definitely care. 

Earlier this month, the pair teased fans with hints about a possible new collaboration and soon told their devoted followers what they were hoping to hear. "I have a song with this sexy beast coming out Friday. Less than 48 hours," Bieber shared on Instagram. The collaboration marked their latest work together as Sheeran also co-wrote Bieber's "Love Yourself" in 2015 and the two worked on Major Lazer's "Cold Water" in 2016. 

"Just two hunky men releasing a song on friday," Sheeran playfully said over on his page. In another Instagram post, the British musician added "Hope everyone enjoys the music coming out tomorrow. I'm super happy and proud of it...Please play the song loud, dance, sing, smile to it. And tell your mum."

Fans were able to follow his directions when the song dropped a week ago, amassing more than 41 million plays on the accompanying lyric video they released. 

Watch

Watch Ed Sheeran Serenade Bruno Mars for His Birthday

Now, the duo are sending fans into the weekend with more fun thanks to the newly debuted music video for the song, which dropped bright and early on Friday. 

Let's just say the pair had plenty of fun with costumes, a green screen and special effects—see for yourself in the video above!

