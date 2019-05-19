How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Embraced Royal Life Their Way

For Meghan Markle, it was a non-negotiable.

Yes, she was well aware of how things had unfolded each of the three times sister-in-law Kate Middleton gave birth, from the moment it was announced she had been admitted to London's St. Mary's Hospital "in the early stages of labor" until she made her appearance atop those steps—fresh blowout and high heels in place—mere hours after she was safely delivered of her sons and daughter.

But some three-plus decades of protocol, Prince Harry's late mom Princess Diana being the first to submit to the postpartum photo call, weren't enough to convince Meghan that she need gussy herself up mere hours after bringing life into the world. (In fact a source told The New York Post she "felt sorry" for Kate having to endure such a public moment at such a vulnerable time.)

Nor was she interested in releasing such personal details as the names of her doctors or even the place in which she labored, though the release of the birth certificate reinforced the popular assumption she was taken to London's Portland Hospital in the dead of night mere hours before Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's May 6 arrival after attempting a home birth at Frogmore Cottage, their newly refurbished Windsor flat.