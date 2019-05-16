Jen Harley Arrested 5 Months After Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Filed Domestic Battery Report

VAEM / BACKGRID
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's on-again, off-again girlfriend, Jen Harley, has been arrested.
A source tells E! News that Jen was arrested today, May 16, in Las Vegas. Jen, who is the mother of the Jersey Shore star's 1-year-old daughter Ariana Sky, is currently in jail. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department website confirms that Jen's bail is set at $3,000.
In early 2019, E! News learned that Ronnie had filed a domestic battery report after he and Jen were involved in a fight on New Year's Eve. According to the online docket for Jen's case, an arrest warrant was issued on April 17.
Amid the arrest revelation, Ronnie posted a quote to his Instagram Story which reads, "You'll never change your life until you change something you do daily. The secret of your success is found in your daily routine."
Ronnie captioned the post, "Changing is coming."

Ronnie and Jen have had a tumultuous relationship over the years, resulting in a number of breakups and makeups.
Back in February, Jen slammed Ronnie on her Instagram Story ahead of Valentine's Day.
"I'm sorry but if you go away for 6 weeks to become a better boyfriend, father, person, etc to work on your family but you choose to cancel all of our plans on Valentine's Day so you can appear on a dating show bc you need the money that bad over your family…you're a joke," Jen wrote at the time. "How did you better anything?"
She went on to add, "You continue to put us back in the same position by doing the same things that put us there in the first place."
