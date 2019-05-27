Bathing Suit Season Is Here! Get Inspired This Summer Thanks to Lili Reinhart, Demi Lovato, Gabrielle Union & More

Instagram
Summer is here y'all and we hope it never ends!
OK, technically today, Memorial Day, is the unofficial start of summer, but we will take it. For months we've been counting down until the days of beach hangs, poolside sips and summer sun hit and thankfully those days are now upon us.
In order to get into the summertime mood, we've been not-so-subtly checking out some of our favorite celebs' social media accounts for warm-weather inspiration. While we are also in need of a dress and jean shorts refresher for our wardrobe, we're currently coveting bathing suits and lots of them.
From tiny bikinis—maybe even yellow, polka dot ones—to sleek and chic one-pieces, stars near and far have us covered when it comes to suit inspiration and now all we really need is a tan...and maybe an airline ticket to a tropical destination to wear our new bathing suit.
Whether you love a bright and bold suit, or are more of a classic suit lady, our favorite celebs have something for everyone to look at and put on their "must-buy" list this season.
Stars like Jennifer Lopez, Nina Dobrev, Gabrielle Union, Lili Reinhart, Demi Lovato, Rosie Hungtington-Whiteley and more are total bikini/bathing suit goals these days and it makes us yearn for a vacation even more.
Black one-pieces, yellow bikinis, brown bandeaus and red-hot suits are all in this year and we want one of everything as a part of our summer wardrobe.
As you celebrate Memorial Day and get into the summertime mood, make sure to take a peek at the cutest and most stylish suits currently catching Hollywood's best-dressed stars' attention below.
Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian
The sassy sisters recreated their iconic Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami promo photo while vacationing in Turks and Caicos this month and we want both of their tiny bikinis in our closet ASAP.
Bebe Rexha
The "Say My Name" singer rocked a printed red bikini while in Puerto Rico in May and what makes us love this photo even more is that it's not photoshopped, because Bebe Rexha is totally real!
Lili Reinhart
The Riverdale star partnered with Aerie to encourage women to embrace their bodies by posting real and unedited bathing suit photos and we don't know about you, but we are very inspired by her message and her gorgeous body and outlook on swimwear.
Demi Lovato
The singer looked cheetahlicious in this sexy two-piece while on vacation in Bora Bora.
Vanessa Hudgens
The High School Musical alum shows us how to relax the right way with a book in one hand and glass of wine in the other. Plus, this red bandeau and matching skirt is so sexy.
Gabrielle Union
The new mom was totally glowing in her sleek, black one-piece in May.
Jessie J
The British singer is giving us major spring vibes with this blush suit and now we really need to start shopping for vacation bikinis.
Olivia Pierson
The Relatively Nat & Liv star slayed the fashion game in this sleek, nude suit and her color-coordinated headband is calling our name.
Nina Dobrev
In May, Nina Dobrev headed to Miami for a bachelorette party and she was nauti(cal) in navy.
Becca Tilley
The former Bachelor star relaxed poolside in this striped one-piece ahead of the Stagecoach Festival in April out in the desert and she looked flawless.
Ava Phillippe
A black bikini, jean shorts and big sunnies are our go-to summer essentials.
Ashley Tisdale
The former Disney Channel star rocked a funky two-piece that shows just the right amount of skin in this shameless selfie.
Jac Vanek
The LadyGang star showed off some serious side boob in this bold orange one-piece suit and it gives us major summer goals.
Kendall Jenner
Now this is how it's done. A printed bikini, pool tans and wine in hand!
Olivia Culpo
The model posed in a rust bikini while in Mexico this spring and we love the belt detail on it.
Lauren Bushnell
In March, the former Bachelor contestant jetted off to Maui and she gave off major beach babe vibes in this off-the-shoulder bikini.
Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo showed off her rock-hard abs while on the set of one of her movies and wow, just wow.
Maria Menounos
Maria Menounos' yellow bikini is perfect for lounging in Greece and we are totally envious of her and this trip.
Kim Kardashian
Every suit that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wears is something we instantly want to try and rock, and this blue number is no exception.
Sara Foster
Sara Foster sure knows how to work her angles...and this classic suit.
Gigi Hadid
Golden girl! Gigi Hadid's color palette is perfect for summertime fun.
Jessie James Decker
The country singer donned a neon bikini while on vacation in Mexico that perfectly matched her hubbie Eric Decker's trunks and it's magical.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Scalloped bandeau suit? Yes, please. Oh, and we'll also have whatever Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is having to give her these abs.
Kelly Henderson & Kristin Cavallari
The Very Cavallari stars had fun in Mexico together and of course they all gave us bathing suit inspiration. These cover-ups and two-piece suits are so fierce.
Maren Morris
The "GIRL" singer has mastered the art of enjoying one's happy place in this sexy red suit with beer in hand in Mexico.
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid was white hot on a recent getaway and we have a feeling this is just one of many suits we'll be coveting from her closet this year.