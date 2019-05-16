Here's Why Fans Think Trey Songz Just Became a Dad

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., May. 16, 2019 2:33 PM
Congratulations may be in order for Trey Songz.
The "Slow Motion" and "Chi Chi" singer certainly got fans talking Thursday morning when he took to Instagram and shared a photo of what appears to be a young baby.
With a simple blue heart emoji, Trey got followers speculating that he may have quietly become a father for the first time.
"Finally HAHAAAAA YES!!!" Kehlani shared in the comments section. Lori Harvey added, "Awww that little foot. Happy for you T!!"
While Trey isn't confirming anything just yet, the singer has been open about wanting to become a dad.
During an interview with Charlamagne tha God, Trey said he's had babies on his mind for quite some time.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BET
"Man I want kids. I've been wanting children before you could even imagine," he shared on The Breakfast Club in 2015. "I raised all the kids in my family. My younger brother, he's 20-years-old, he just had his first child. I remember when he was a child. I used to burp him change his diapers, now he got a baby, so…"
At the same time, he didn't want to hurry into starting a family with just anyone.
"I'm not in a rush to do it because people think that's what should be happening in my life or that I need kids or my momma been begging me for a grand baby or any of that, I just want to make sure that it's the right decision," he added.
With only a few special performances scheduled for June, Trey has plenty of time to spend with a young kid. But for now, he is keeping fans guessing.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
Selena Gomez Jokes She and Bill Murray Are ''Getting Married'' After Viral Cannes Film Festival Photos
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?