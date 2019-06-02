It's Andy Cohen's Birthday and We're Celebrating With Precious Photos of Him & Baby Benjamin

All hail the king of Bravo, Andy Cohen!

Today is the TV host's birthday, so if you watch any Bravo series then it is sort a reality TV holiday, right? Well, it's not but it totally should be.

The Watch What Happens Live host and executive producer is celebrating his 51st birthday and we're celebrating right alongside him. Every birthday that we get to honor the hilarious and lovable host, writer and producer is a good one, but 51 is going to be a special one.

Sure, Cohen has already turned the big 5-0, but this year, his birthday party will include a new and very special guest...his son, Benjamin Allen Cohen!

On Feb. 4, 2019, Cohen welcomed his first child via surrogate and now that it's his birthday he will be getting extra love from his baby boy, and we are seriously hoping for matching birthday ensembles from the Cohen men.