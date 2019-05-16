Snooki Gets Candid About Feeling "Miserable" Ahead of Baby No. 3's Birth

Snooki is ready for her son to arrive.

The Jersey Shore star, who will welcome her third child in just a few weeks, has been feeling "miserable" as she gets ready to give birth. In the latest episode of her It's Happening with Snooki & Joey podcast, posted Thursday, the expecting star dishes on her recent visit to the doctor's office.

"I just got back from the doctor's office, I'm so annoyed because I've been feeling cramps and I swear the baby's coming out," Snooki shares on the podcast episode. "And then I went today and [the doctor] said like another two weeks or so."