Selena Gomez Jokes She and Bill Murray Are ''Getting Married'' After Viral Cannes Film Festival Photos

Selena Gomez is most certainly enjoying her time at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, where she made her red carpet debut at the fête on Tuesday. The 26-year-old actress and her co-star Bill Murray attended the world premiere of The Dead Don't Die, a zombie thriller they're both starring in.

As the two mega-stars graced the red carpet, they shared a surprising moment: Murray whispered into Gomez's ear. While it seems like meh moment, the internet actually went wild over their exchange and it immediately went viral. In addition to whispering into her ear, they were both playful during their step-and-repeat.

And because the "Wolves" singer is on the pulse of the culture, she poked fun at the photos and teased that she is now "getting married" to the legendary comedian.

"My first time in Cannes! I'm so honored to have been a part of this movie with Jim [Jarmusch] and the whole cast," Selena wrote on Instagram. "By the way Bill Murray and I are getting married."