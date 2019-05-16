Grey's Anatomy's Departed Doctors: Where Are They Now?

Over the years, Grey's Anatomy has introduced a whole lot of doctors at Seattle Grace, Seattle Grace Mercy West, or Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Many have stayed, but many more have left in various ways, either by dying, quitting, or just straight up disappearing. Sometimes, we miss them immediately, and sometimes it takes us a season or two to go, "Remember that one intern? Whatever happened to them?"

We were in the mood to find out whatever happened to all those disappearing doctors, so we went on a little trip back through Grey's Anatomy history to see how all the doctors left the series and what they've done in the years (or months) since.