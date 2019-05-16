Saint West Shows Uncle Rob Kardashian Some Love: See All of His Sweetest Moments

Kim Kardashian shared an adorable moment with her eldest son, Saint West.

On Wednesday night, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story to post a video of Saint holding up a mask of Rob Kardashian. In the sweet post, Saint pretends to be his uncle as he places the mask in front of his own face.

"I'm uncle Robbie, what's your name?" Saint, 3, can be heard saying in the fun Instagram Story video.

"What?" Kim replies as Saint then pokes his head out from behind the mask. "It's you?! I thought you were uncle Robbie!"