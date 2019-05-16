Saint West Shows Uncle Rob Kardashian Some Love: See All of His Sweetest Moments

by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 16, 2019 12:55 PM

Saint West, Rob Kardashian

Instagram

Kim Kardashian shared an adorable moment with her eldest son, Saint West.

On Wednesday night, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story to post a video of Saint holding up a mask of Rob Kardashian. In the sweet post, Saint pretends to be his uncle as he places the mask in front of his own face.

"I'm uncle Robbie, what's your name?" Saint, 3, can be heard saying in the fun Instagram Story video.

"What?" Kim replies as Saint then pokes his head out from behind the mask. "It's you?! I thought you were uncle Robbie!"

Watch

Kim Kardashian: Baby Saint West Is Talking!

Kim then tells a giggling Saint, "You tricked me!"

It's a very exciting time for the West family. On May 9, Kimye welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy, via a surrogate.

"He's here and he's perfect!" Kim tweeted, announcing her son's arrival. According to the E! star's rep, the baby boy weighed in at six pounds and nine ounces.

This cute video of Saint comes about eight months after Kim posted a series of photos of her eldest son with a Kanye West mask.

"Guess who," Kim captioned the posts of Saint, adding a laughing emoji.

You can see more of Saint's cutest moments HERE!

Kanye West, Saint West

David Banks/Getty Images

Play Ball!

Kanye West lets his son throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a Chicago Cubs-White Sox game.

Saint West

Instagram

Dad's Mini-Me

"Guess who," Kim Kardashian asked on Instagram when proving Saint looks just like dad. 

Chicago West, Saint West

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Joined at the Hip

"These two are inseparable #Chi #Saint," Kim wrote with this perfect pic.

Saint West

Twitter

Little Swimmer

"My Favorite boy," Kim tweeted with this snapshot of Saint swimming.

Saint West, Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Kim's Boo

Kim lovingly called son Saint her "boo" in this tender moment shared on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West

Instagram

All Eyes on Mom

Saint West couldn't take his eyes off gorgeous mom Kim Kardashian in this family snap!

Saint West, Chicago West

E!

Proud Big Brother

Kim Kardashian proved "we all need hugs" with this sweet Instagram pic of Saint and Chicago!

Saint West, Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Mother Son Moment

Saint flashes a smile while out with mama Kim.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West

Instagram

Christmas Cuties

Saint cozies up to papa Kanye while enjoying the 2017 Kardashian Christmas Eve party.

Kim Kardashian, Saint West, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

Birthday Boy

Kim posted a pic of Saint on her app for his birthday, while also previewing the Kardashian Christmas card. "DAY 5- HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don't even understand!!!" Kim captioned the pic.

Saint West, Car Seat

Facebook

Carpooling

Saint hops in his car seat for a drive.

Saint West

Snapchat

Saint's Snapchats

Kim Snapchatted Saint looking beyond adorable in an animal filter.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West, 2 Chainz, Wife, Kids, Family, Pre-Fourth of July

Instagram

Family on the Fourth

North and Saint cuddle up to mommy during a star-studded Fourth of July party.

Saint West, Instagram

Instagram

Crawling Cutie

Kim posted this cute photo of Saint crawling on Instagram.

Saint West, Instagram

Instagram

Pool Time!

Saint looks adorable in this pic with mom Kim.

Saint West, Instagram

Instagram

Selfie Sweeties

Kim and Saint took this sweet selfie together.

Saint West, Instagram

Instagram

Sainty Boo

Kim captioned these pics, "Me and my Sainty boo a few months ago."

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West

Instagram

Wests in White

Kim shared this adorable family photo of her brood in matching outfits.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Saint, North

Courtesy: John & Joseph Photography Inc.

Seasons Greetings

The West family celebrates Christmas 2016 at Kris Jenner's house. Hey, MJ!

Saint West, Kim Kardashian

Courtesy Kim Kardashian West

Cuddles & Kisses

Kim showers her little boy with kisses as they lie in bed.

Saint West, North West

Kim Kardashian West

Disney Darlings

Saint and North don Aladdin-inspired costumes for Halloween.

Saint West

Bumble Bee Baby

Saint got filtered on Kim's Snapchat. How adorable is he as a wide-eyed bumble bee?!

Saint West, Kim Kardashian Snapchat

Snapchat

All Smiles

Kim posted a Snapchat video of a smiley Saint bouncing around in him carrier in July 2016. Too cute!

Saint West, Kim Kardashian, Snapchat

Snapchat

Pucker Up

Kim snapped this adorable vid of her and Saint swapping smooches on the cheek.

Saint West

Twitter

What a Looker!

Look at that face! Saint proved early on he's going to grow up to be very handsome.

Saint West, Kim Kardashian West Twitter

Twitter

Comfy Boy

Saint kicks back in his crib. Zzzz

Saint West

kimkardashianwest.com

Big Debut!

Kim first introduced her son back in February 2016. "Today is my dad's birthday. I know there's nothing more in the world he would have wanted than to meet his grandchildren. So I wanted to share this pic of Saint with you all," the proud mom-of-two wrote.

MORE PHOTOS: Kim & Kanye's Cutest Pics

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

