Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Just Went Under the Knife to Get Six-Pack Abs

Whether he's vacationing along the Jersey Shore or spending time at home in Las Vegas, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro always makes fitness a priority in his life.

"I've always been a workout fanatic and I've always been in shape but it also takes a lot of hard work to stay in shape," the Jersey Shore star explained on Friday's all-new episode of The Doctors.

But after becoming a father to a baby girl, Ronnie's life "completely changed."

"She's like my guardian angel and now I can't spend two to three hours every day in the gym like I used to," he shared. "Gym, tan, laundry for me is now gym, tan, diapers."