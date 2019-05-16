Lizzo Leads List of 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards Performers

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., May. 16, 2019 12:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lizzo, 2019 Coachella

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

Get ready, because Lizzo is performing at the 2019 Movie & TV Awards!

This will mark the first time the 31-year-old hip-hop star, known for singles like "Boys," "Juice" and "Tempo," will take the stage at a major, televised award show.

In addition, Dutch DJ and producer Martin Garrix will perform his new single "Summer Days" for the first time, alongside Macklemore and Patrick Stump from Fall Out Boy.

This year's nominated films include Avengers: EndgameBlacKkKlansman and To All the Boys I've Loved BeforeGame of Thrones and Riverdale are among the shows nominated for an MTV Movie & TV Award. Nominated film actors include A Star In Born's Lady Gaga and Bohemian Rhapsody's Rami Malek, while TV stars who received nods include The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss and Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke.

Watch

J.Lo, Katy Perry & Lizzo - Behind the Scenes at Met Gala

Shazam! actor Zachary Levi is hosting the ceremony. Fans can vote for their favorite nominees at vote.mtv.com, and by direct messaging @MTVAwards on Twitter and Facebook Messenger.

Check out a full list of nominations for the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live on MTV from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Monday, June 17 at 9 p.m. ET.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards , Awards , Music , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Louis Tomlinson, Music Videos, Two of Us

Louis Tomlinson Pays Tribute to Late Mom With Heartbreaking "Two of Us" Music Video

Paris Hilton Is "Proud" of Kim Kardashian's Success

Lizzo, 2019 Coachella

Lizzo Gets Candid About Body Positivity: "I Love Normalizing the Dimples in My Butt"

Taylor Swift Regrets Putting Ex Joe Jonas on Blast

Ellie Goulding

Why Ellie Goulding Almost Quit Music

Lauren Alaina, 2017 CMA Awards

Lauren Alaina Is Dating Comedian John Crist 4 Months After Ending Engagement

Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and More Stars Set to Perform at 2019 CMT Music Awards

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.