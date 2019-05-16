Barbie Is Getting a Major Fashion Award: The Many Times She Inspired Celebrities

Come on, Barbie, let's go to the CFDA Awards.

On Thursday, the Council of Fashion Designers of America announced the one and only Barbie will be honored with the Board of Directors' Tribute at its upcoming annual awards. The award comes at a fitting time as the iconic doll launched 60 years ago.

"Barbie has had such wide influence on American fashion and culture," Steven Kolb, President and CEO of the CFDA, said in a statement. "Her story personally resonates with so many CFDA members that the Board of Directors decided to honor her with the special tribute."

In fact, fellow 2019 CFDA honoree Bob Mackie, who is being celebrated with the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award this year, collaborated with Barbie on a collector doll in 1990. The famed figurine has taken on many different looks over the years, including as supermodels Ashley Grahamand Gigi Hadid.