A History of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Gorgeous Love Story

  By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 16, 2019 8:57 AM

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Taylor Swift appears to have found her endgame.

Today, May 16, marks two years since the "Dress" singer's relationship with Mary Queen of Scots actor Joe Alwyn first went public. By the time reports surfaced of their romance, the talented duo had already been dating for months, choosing to keep their relationship as private as possible. During that time, T.Swift was keeping a very low-profile while secretly working on her album, reputation.

Swift's sixth studio album was a nod to a series of highs and lows in her personal life. While the album had references to heartbreak, getaway cars and deceit, it also gave Swift's fans a glimpse into her new romance with Alwyn.

Watch

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Take Their Romance to New Level

Since the Grammy winner had been off the radar for much of 2017, Swifties were unaware of what the singer had been up to during her time away. On reputation, Swift let them know—she'd been falling in love with a gorgeous guy with ocean blue eyes.

After tipping a hat to the romance on her album with songs like "Gorgeous" and "Call It What You Want," Swift and Alwyn began making rare public appearances together. In late 2017, Alwyn attended Swift's Jingle Ball performance, where they packed on the PDA. He was also spotted with his family at multiple shows during Swift's reputation tour.

In 2018, Swift returned the favor, attending events for Alwyn's films, evening giving him a sweet-shout on Instagram for his movie, The Favourite.

Despite being in the spotlight, Swift and Alwyn have found a way to keep their romance as private as they want it to be. Instead of posting photos of each other on social media all of the time, they're sharing bits of their romance on their terms, which seems to be the key to their successful relationship.

So, in celebration of #Jaylor, we're looking back at their relationship through the years. Take a trip down memory lane with Swift and Alwyn's romance rewind below!

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Getty Images

May 2017

Reports surface that superstar Swift is dating British actor Alwyn. However, the couple is rumored to have been together since the fall of 2016.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Splash News

June 2017

Alwyn and Swift are photographed enjoying the view from a balcony in Nashville.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Gachie / NPEx / Splash News

December 2017

The couple holds hands as they return to her New York City apartment following her performance at Jingle Ball.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn, EXCLUSIVE

Golden Eye/London Entertainment/Splash News

March 2018

Swift and Alwyn are spotted on a hike together in Malibu. The "End Game" singer can be seen wearing her necklace with a "J" initial on it.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

SBMF / BACKGRID

July 2018

The gorgeous duo enjoy a romantic walk on the beach in Turks and Caicos.

Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift

BACKGRID

August 2018

The Favourite actor and his leading lady are spotted dining at British steakhouse Hawksmoor in Covenant Garden.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

LRNYC / MEGA

December 2018

Baby, it's cold outside! The couple strolls around New York City ahead of New Year's Eve.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

January 2019

Swift surprised everyone when she presented at the 2019 Golden Globes in January. She was also in attendance to support Alwyn, whose film The Favourite was nominated at the ceremony.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

RJK / BACKGRID

February 2019

Can't rain on their parade! Swift smiles while leaving The Spaniards Inn with her actor beau.

Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift

Splash News

February 2019

Swift and Alwyn have a glamorous night out after the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards.

